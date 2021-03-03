It took about two minutes, start-to-finish, for John McClaughry to moderate Kirby’s Town Meeting on Tuesday. It took 55 years for him to become the longest-serving Town Moderator in Vermont history.*
McClaughry, 83, is impressive. He’s an Ivy-league educated nuclear physicist, a former state senator, senior policy advisor to President Reagan, and founder of the conservative think tank, the Ethan Allen Institute. For generations, he lent his leading, knowledgeable and influential voice to public policy prescriptions locally, regionally and nationally.
But he counts Town Meeting moderator as his proudest accomplishment. “I’ve had some good fortune in my life. I’ve had some accomplishments,” he told Paul Hayes on the occasion of his 50th Anniversary as moderator. “But nothing compares to the welcome and the confidence that my townspeople have shown me.”
He’s on the record saying he’ll serve as long as his health allows.
“It’s one of the great honors of my public life and I’m reluctant to let it go unless I’m beyond the point of doing the town’s business,” said McClaughry, “We’ll see how I feel in 10 or 20 more years.”
We don’t know if we’ll make it for 20 more years but we’ve little doubt that John can.
The man is a local treasure: an enlightened thinker, statesman, writer, and master of the Yankee Quip. And we know him as something else… our very dear friend.
*This is likely a fact but not perfectly verifiable because it turns out nobody really is keeping an official record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.