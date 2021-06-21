We’ve noticed that lawmakers in a number of states are weighing legislation to specifically ban the New York Times 1619 Project from classrooms. We’ve seen these harebrained attempts in backward states like Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, Iowa, Idaho and a few others.
We would remind the cave-people behind these efforts that the 1619 Project is a prize-winning work of journalism and it’s based entirely on objective, historical facts. Attempts by state governments to ban or censor a free press runs blatantly afoul the First Amendment and are antithetical to the freedoms we cherish as Americans.
