We noticed the Vermont State Police launched an “Executive Order Reporting Tool,” asking Vermonters to tell the government if their neighbors aren’t “complying” with the Governor’s orders to shutter business and stay home.

The Kafkaesque web form asks the nature of the “violation,” offering some choices: Non-Compliance Lodging Property; Non-Compliance Visiting from Hot Spots; Non-Compliance On-line reservation suspension; Non-Compliance In-person business operation; Non-Compliance Restaurant On-Premise Consumption of Food Or Drink; Non-Compliance Scheduled Gatherings of 10 or more people.

