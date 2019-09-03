Yesterday was Labor Day and thankfully, organized labor is in decline in the United States.
The heads of the major unions all took to the airwaves to decry the state of organized labor and American income disparities. We can’t argue with their second point but it’s worth noting that the big-3 continue to enjoy year-over-year salary and benefit boosts despite running their respective organizations into the ground (Randi Weingarten, AFT, over $500K; Richard Trumka, AFL/CIO, over $400K; Lily Eskelsen García, NEA, over $350K).
Historic lows hurt these snake-oil salespeople because without dues-paying members there might not be enough money to buy politicians AND pay their lifetime pensions.
But when we listen to their messaging, we hear little mention of organized labor’s role in its own demise.
First it was by driving up private sector labor costs, thereby forcing private manufacturing jobs overseas.
Then, to compensate for the loss of membership in manufacturing industries, unions moved their corrosive influence to the public sector. There, lo-and-behold, they drove up labor costs and brought lots of cities and states to the brink of insolvency. As the scant few remaining Detroit residents can attest, it’s hard to pay union dues when nobody has an income (the same slow-motion train wreck is unfolding now in Vermont).
Technology and automation further exacerbated union declines. But are Trumka and his crony pals smart enough to read the writing on the wall? Probably not, based on labor’s latest attempts to recruit fast-food workers to its rolls – promising them that unionization will double their current salaries. What labor doesn’t tell the minimum wage food-service workers is that the day after they organize, every single one of them will be replaced by touch-screen ordering systems.
Over time, most private-sector Americans figured out the big-labor scam and dumped their memberships. That left the public-sector as the last union stronghold.
Then last year, in a glorious ruling, the United States Supreme Court ruled that public sector unions can no longer force public sector workers to pay union fees.
In a 5-4 decision, the High Court said it was unconstitutional for unions to forcibly take money from workers who choose not to be members. Mark Janus, an Illinois state employee, brought the case against AFSCME Council 31 on First Amendment grounds. Janus objected to the union’s use of his money – that he didn’t want to give in the first place – for political lobbying and advertising with which he disagreed.
“States and public-sector unions may no longer extract agency fees from nonconsenting employees,” Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote for the majority. “… This procedure violates the First Amendment and cannot continue.”
The Janus ruling overturned Abood v. Detroit, decided in 1977, that gave unions the right to forcibly withhold dues from non-union members to help offset the cost of collective bargaining.
In 22 states (including Vermont), public sector employees were (ever-since) forced, by power of law, to pay union “fees” regardless of their membership status. In other words, unions were allowed to take money from people who wanted nothing to do with them. Another word for that, in our view, is stealing.
Unions got a lot of their money in this way. Voluntary contributions don’t work at all, as is evidenced by the weak union presence in all right-to-work states. If the “fees” aren’t withheld directly from the paycheck, they aren’t coming. And that means less money for corrupt union bosses and the Democrats they put in office.
The Vermont State Employees Association, for instance, said at the time of the ruling that they expected to lose a quarter of their $3.5 million in annual revenue. That’s because they take almost $800,000 a year from non-members who have no choice in the matter.
At the national level, the National Education Association continues to adjust to the loss of an estimated $28 million. It has long deployed that money to elect Democrats who return the support with pro-union legislation … in one of the world’s most elaborate racketeering schemes.
We think it speaks volumes that an organization expects to lose between a quarter, and a half, of all their revenue upon revocation of a license to steal.
We’ve long argued that it’s inherently unfair that unions can use purloined money (elaborately filched from taxpayers), to buy political influence and guarantee themselves salary and benefit packages that cripple our economies and far outstrip those of the private sector peers who fund them. We continue to wish someone could pass a bill to ban public sector unions outright as their very existence pits public-sector workers against the public good.
But Labor Day was a good time to reflect on the the jewel of Janus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.