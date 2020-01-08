We heard from Shawn Shouldice this week with a cautionary message for the legislature as it kicks off the 2020 session.

Speaking on behalf of the Vermont chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business, Shouldice says businesses in the Green Mountain State are concered about the list of costly legislative proposals. She wants lawmakers to focus on policies that spark economic growth rather than adding cost to already reeling local companies.

