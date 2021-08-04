In the era of ceaseless partisan combat, we are pleased to applaud an in-progress, bi-partisan collaboration between congressional leaders and President Biden.
During the twenty years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, thousands of English-speaking Afghans volunteered to assist U.S. and coalition forces as interpreters, translators, and cultural advisors. Many of them accompanied U.S. soldiers and Marines into combat zones, and on occasion fought to protect them from the Taliban.
Once U.S. military activity tailed off, many of these “terps” were left to fend for themselves – a deplorable oversight on our part - while the Taliban vowed to find and kill them. Over three hundred terps are known to have been murdered, sometimes along with their families.
Congress did create a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) for terps and their families if they could document their support of U.S. forces by U.S. military and diplomatic officials. SIV approval requires complying with a 14-step bureaucratic process that was difficult to do because the required documentation was not available, and the U.S officials had been transferred, reassigned, and sometimes killed, leaving their terp partners adrift in a hostile sea.
All through the Obama and Trump presidencies, the State Department’s SIV processing backlog grew longer and longer, until it was recently at 17,000 stalled applications. Then, President Biden announced that U.S. forces would depart Afghanistan by September 11. That meant that there were no U.S. forces to shepherd SIV applicants to a safe haven until their applications were approved. This sudden deadline encouraged the Taliban to increase their efforts to find and kill terps and their families.
Congress finally woke up. It created a much larger SIV program and pressed State to end its constipation. More important, the Biden Administration, suddenly realizing what would be the likely fate of thousands of abandoned friends of the U.S., created Operation Allies Rescue, to get the terps and their families out of harm’s way—to the United States, to U.S. facilities abroad, or to third countries—so that they can wait in safety while they finish their visa applications.
The first flight of 200 already cleared terps arrived in Fort Lee, Virginia last week for final paperwork and a hearty welcome to the country whose soldiers and Marines they so faithfully served. Ten more flights are scheduled. As many as 35,000 terps and family members are being transported to bases in friendly countries while their applications are processed. President Biden has set aside $100 million to help them and succeeding arrivals to integrate into American life. Earlier, the House voted 407-16 to increase and streamline the SIV program and the Senate voted 98-0 to approve the bill aiding the terps along with strengthening the Capitol Police to deal with future security issues.
The U.S has a long way to go to declare mission accomplished, but it is gratifying that, after such a slow start, both parties and the President have come together on this issue. As the first plane landed in the land of the free, President Biden said “I want to honor all those in the United States who have spoken out on behalf of these brave Afghans, including the proud community of veterans, who have consistently advocated for the Afghans who were by their side in the field in Afghanistan.”
Special credit should go to Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Patrick Leahy, and Vermont Rep. Peter Welch, each of whom worked to pressure the Administration and achieve overwhelming support in their respective bodies. Also to CBS, whose short-lived but effective sitcom “The United States of Al” awakened many Americans to the plight of our allies left behind.
