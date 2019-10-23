On Monday night the Newport City Council voted, 3-1, to allow ATVs on city streets next year, on a trial basis.
By and large we think the Council took its cue from area business owners and restaurant owners who said they saw increases in business on weekends of between 25 and 35 percent.
That’s hard to ignore in struggling communities.
We’ve visited towns that welcome ATVs in northern Coos County and see what an extraordinary impact ATVs have there. Hotels and restaurant lots all appear completely full on weekends in Berlin, for instance.
We remember in 2010 when the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources issued a decision to allow ATV use on state land. That could have been a turning point in the region’s economic development. But the Conservation Law Foundation and Vermont Natural Resources Council squawked so loudly that you couldn’t hear the roar of ATV engines over them.
A year later (then) ANR boss Deborah Markowitz pulled the rug out from under the Vermont All Terrain Vehicle Association (VASA), a legislative creation for ATV enthusiasts, by abruptly banning the use of ATVs on public lands. The move had the full backing of Peter Shumlin.
We thought that decision was a bad one, and ignored the potential economic benefit of ATVs to Vermont.
We don’t ride much anymore, but in our view, the best strategy for the state is to allow riders on clearly established, regulated trails with oversight. It works extremely well with snow machines and could go a long way to invigorating NEK towns that are reeling economically.
And why not? State lands are bought and managed with tax dollars from everyone. We should all embrace multiple uses.
We think the Newport City Council is wise to experiment. We imagine this is a first step toward normalizing traffic that eventually will reap significant economic rewards for the area.
