After a dreadful year of lockdown and pockets full of federal spending loot, we’re hopeful that our economy is primed for takeoff.
One possible impediment is a labor force that’s hesitant to get back into the game.
In his column last week, Vermont economist Art Woolf said, “there are still 26,000 Vermonters who are getting some form of unemployment compensation from state and federal sources, and 9,000 more formerly self-employed workers who were not eligible for traditional unemployment but are getting special benefits from federal relief bills.”
Those numbers haven’t moved since last fall, making Vermont a national leader in job losses.
Some of those people are undoubtedly desperate to get back to work. A lot of them, though, are simply making more money staying home than they did working. This is a challenge we’re repeatedly hearing from advertisers and business owners in the community. They can’t find any help.
We think there will soon be work for everyone who wants it. But getting people back to work will require Vermont lawmakers to stay out of the way and resist the urge to pass damaging bills like S.10, which bumps unemployment by another 20 percent for a year and pay jobless people $200-a-month for each of their dependents.
The money will come from employers who become doubly damned. They’ll be unable to scale quickly for boom times while simultaneously paying higher unemployment insurance taxes to cover the people they’d love to have on the payroll.
As Vermont Chamber President Betsy Bishop explained last week in a letter to Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint:
“The composite impact of the legislation has the potential to significantly slow economic recovery by providing a clear disincentive for workers to return to work when it is safe and economically feasible to do so.”
We think that’s right. Vermont had severe labor challenges before the pandemic. We hope our lawmakers don’t worsen the problem by making it more lucrative to stay home than to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.