We were pleased to see the community rally around the Kingdom All Stars during online voting for the right to play with Grace Potter at the Grand Point North music festival in Burlington produced by Higher Ground.
The All Stars earned 2,603 votes and narrowly lost (by 10 votes) to a Nashville-based country music artist Ben Fuller in the Grand Point North Local Band Contest. The third-place finisher got 614 votes.
The contest was conducted by Seven Days. Dozens of bands were part of the online ballot and dozens more are slated to play the festival.
So the All Stars – an innovative, free student music program – reached out to Seven Days to ask if they could play.
“This was an amazing showing of support for our band and an incredible effort by our entire community,” KAS volunteer director Todd Wellington wrote to Seven Days “Audience Engagement Specialist” Gillian English.
To which English replied, “We all truly appreciate the incredible enthusiasm and spirit of the members and fans of the band …” BUT, there’s just no room for the kids at the festival.
To which we say … PFFFFFT!!!
These online contests are designed exclusively to collect email addresses to peddle future promotions and the Kingdom All Stars certainly delivered for Seven Days, Higher Ground and Grace Potter.
We’ll admit it might be tricky to fit in their legions of loyal fans … but we’re hard-pressed to believe it would be that hard to fit these endlessly talented and enthusiastic kids into a lineup of approximately 30 bands.
They earned it. Let the kids play!!!
(Disclosure … Wellington works in the newsroom at The Caledonian-Record).
