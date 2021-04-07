We’ve followed the story of the Danville Indian mascot for generations and see that changes are finally afoot.
In a historic vote last month the school board voted four-to-one to retire the name. They adopted a new policy that prohibits the representation of the School by any race or ethnic group as a mascot. According to our report from Katie Fiegenbaum, it also states that all mascots, names, nicknames, images and descriptors used by school sports teams or clubs shall respect cultural differences and values, and shall be neither derogatory nor discriminatory.
The decision followed months of public input involving dozens of students, alumni, concerned parties and community members. Over 100 submissions were received on the issue by the board and made available on the school’s website.
Most of the feedback favored a change but, as board chairman Bruce Melendy explained, the topic remains divisive.
We saw evidence of that with a recent petition drive to overturn the board vote. We saw a similar, but much uglier response, when South Burlington retired the Rebel and CVU ditched the Crusader.
Legacy defenders always insist the mascots are a source of tradition and pride. They say their mascot is a celebration of local history and often lament that these efforts are driven by a class of professionally offended, politically over-correct “snowflakes” who will always find something to get offended about.
But that’s not what happened here. The review began as a senior project by Autumn Larocque that sparked an inclusive, healthy, respectful, community-wide conversation.
Though we have no dog in the fight, we generally think we should believe people when they say they’re offended. And even though we recall an Annenberg Public Policy Center poll from 2004 that found 9 in 10 Indians were totally fine with NFL Redskins moniker, we also can acknowledge that the historical travesties perpetrated against native Americans are so egregious that they have an outsized right to call foul over matters of appropriation.
We’re solidly on board with the board for a few reasons.
First, school is for the kids. We think they should have the loudest voice in matters that most directly affect them. From the sounds of it, most of the kids at Danville are saying they don’t want a mascot that causes anyone pain or controversy. That should be a source of tremendous pride for the community.
Second, there isn’t an athlete or scholar anywhere in the world who owes their success to the name of a team or school. Give us a bunch of young people with a serious commitment to academics or fitness and we bet you could call them the ‘ham sandwiches’ and it wouldn’t slow them down for a moment.
Third, we think there are far more interesting, important and consequential debates that should be happening in our schools. Perhaps a good start would be the history of racism in the United States.
The thing that bothers us most is the part we read about local adults who claimed to have no idea there was a discussion about the mascot. To them we offer some humble advice… get yourself together and buy the newspaper before you lose something of real value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.