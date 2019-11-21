Good people disagree about the warming center at the former North Church.
On one hand is the church and Northeast Kingdom Community Action that is working in concert to provide a safe, warm space for downtrodden folks who might need one.
Nobody could argue with the goodness of that.
But others have a handful of quite legitimate concerns.
The first is that the center is, quite literally, in the center of town. Across the street(s) are local businesses; a world-famous museum, planetarium and education center; and a senior home. The business and museum are among our leading tourist destinations; while the senior home and school are stomping ground for our, at once, most vulnerable and cherished.
The second is that the town previously intervened in a very similar 2015 discussion and zoned emergency “shelters” in the health care district. Language is important here. The church and NEKCA are careful not to call their warming center a “shelter,” and we’d tend to agree with them. But in their grant application, they specifically called it a shelter. Ironically, the language they likely had to use to secure a grant is the same that may put them in a bit of a technical bind with the town.
And finally there’s a beef with the way the church communicated the center to neighbors. Which is to say, not very well. That’s a shame, because the public tends to look unfavorably on efforts it perceives to be pursued in secret. The more voices there are at the table, the more likely is a favorable outcome that accommodates a broad array of concerns.
One of the voices we’re hearing from now is local business and homeowner, Dan Hughes.
Hughes articulated legitimate concerns both about the location of the center and the slippery slope that begins with a warming center and could theoretically end in a full-service homeless shelter. Since he was the first contrarian voice, he risked taking hits for speaking out from holier-than-thou faux-humanitarians crying “NIMBY.”
We think that’s neither fair, nor wise. Hughes is one of the scant few people investing his own money to bring desperately needed jobs to the area. We dare say, if the state of Vermont had heeded voices like his more often in the past 30 years, we’d have more jobs and less need for the endless litany of backstop human services.
If there’s a voice everyone should want at the table, it’s Hughes. Not only on behalf of the dwindling few local job providers, but also because he clearly knows how to build and run successful organizations.
In our view, there’s no villain in this drama. On one hand we see a church and community action program trying to help people. On the other we see local businesses and organizations all with very proven track records of helping people.
Driving the conflict is a simple trust deficit. You don’t make that up overnight but the two groups are going to have to find common ground. Ultimately we don’t think the town could stop the church, even if it wanted to. And we assume the church is down with Mark 12:31.
So we’d urge the church to be more forthright in its communication, and listen to its neighbors in good faith. This community suffers too many maladies for important leaders to be paddling in different directions.
