Last week Marty Beattie announced that he would no longer sell tobacco products from his wildly popular Route 2 store in Danville.
The retail pioneer, known for honesty and high quality, is making the bold move for a number of reasons.
Foremost is the safety of his employees, who recently survived a jarring early-morning break-in attempt.
“I think it will reduce the danger of break-ins if there’s no tobacco products,” he said. “They’re not going to steal bananas.”
Beattie also isn’t interested in dealing with Vermont’s ham-handed enforcement of a new tobacco law that raised the minimum age for use from 18 to 21.
“Instead of coming in and trying to assist and help, [the state] just wants to come in and sting you and fine you,” he said. “The hard part about the whole thing is it being dumped on the retailer to enforce it.”
And finally, he’s putting out cigarettes because it’s the right thing to do. ““Morally, I don’t like selling tobacco anyways,” said Beattie. “It’s the only product in the store that will kill people that’s legal to sell.”
We love the move and applaud Beattie for putting his morals and the safety of his people above his margins. We don’t know how many retailers will follow suit but we think they all should.
