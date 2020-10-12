Last week Donald Lewinski, 65, was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of 80-year-old Rocco Sapienza on October 1.

Sapienza reportedly asked Lewinski to put on a mask at a bar in West Seneca, New York. Lewinski allegedly responded by throwing Sapienza onto the floor where the octogenarian hit his head. The former marine and retired steelworker went into a coma and died days later.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.