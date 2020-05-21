Monday is Memorial Day.

It’s a somber occasion to honor the brave men and women who largely made a conscious choice to risk their lives because they believed in the United State of America. Their valiant and selfless choice was predicated on an understanding that freedom and liberty demand perpetual vigilance and stout defense. Their sacrifice was made to something bigger than themselves.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.