Monday is Memorial Day.
It’s a somber occasion to honor the brave men and women who largely made a conscious choice to risk their lives because they believed in the United State of America. Their valiant and selfless choice was predicated on an understanding that freedom and liberty demand perpetual vigilance and stout defense. Their sacrifice was made to something bigger than themselves.
Most Americans have a much easier choice on Monday. We can actively honor these selfless heroes with appropriate action and reflection. Or we can have some drinks and/or generally self-indulge as ingrates will.
Over a million Americans have made the ultimate sacrifice to our great nation. Millions more left body parts on battlefields that many of us have never heard of. We hope, on Memorial Day, that you’ll contemplate the sanctity of their sacrifice; reflect on the monumental privilege to live in a free country; and consider living your life in service to others, as a befitting tribute to their legacy.
As Abraham Lincoln said for the fallen at Gettysburg: “It is for us the living… to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us, that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion, that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.