Tomorrow is Christmas - a magical day for faith and family, highlighted by goodwill and charity.
“Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone,” Charles Schulz aptly explained.
Yes. We believe that only through giving can we truly receive. Or, as renowned St. Johnsbury Academy alum Edwin Osgood Grover provides - “Santa Claus is anyone who loves another and seeks to make them happy…”
That spirit resonates with us as we report countless acts of altruism throughout our communities during the holiday season. We are humbled by this charitable spirit and reminded of the countless blessings of our strong community.
It’s with deep gratitude and appreciation that we wish you Merry Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.