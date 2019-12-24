Tomorrow is Christmas - a magical day for faith and family, highlighted by good will and charity.

“Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone,” Charles Schulz aptly explained.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Tom Licata
Tom Licata

Strange editorial on Christmas. The mentioning of Santa, but not of Christ? Doing good for others is only preceded by loving God with all your heart, soul and mind. Absent these qualifiers leaves us with what Steven Pinker - in Enlightenment Now - would call Enlightenment Humanism (aka Progressivism). The Caledonian Record poorly missed the mark with this ‘Christmas’ editorial.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.