This week Lebron James criticized Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey over a Tweet. Last week Morey tweeted an image that said “Fight for Freedom. Stand for Hong Kong” in support of ongoing, pro-democracy protests happening in the Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.
Lebron happened to have been in China during the resulting fracas. Apparently the Lakers had the American version of a “bad week.” When he returned, he said Morey was “misinformed or not really educated on the situation.” The basketball mega-star, who often uses his platform to weigh in on social justice issues, added “We all do have freedom of speech, but at times, there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others and you’re only thinking about yourself.”
We wonder if King James is thinking about himself or others - like maybe the 65 million victims killed during various Chinese Communist revolutions.
A followup sheds some light on the source of his anxiety.
“So many people could have been harmed, not only financially but physically, emotionally, spiritually,” James explained. “So just be careful what we tweet and what we do even though, yes, we do have freedom of speech. But there can be a lot of negative that comes with that, too.”
A lot of negative that comes with freedom?
Too bad the Hong Kong protesters aren’t aware of all the negatives that Lebron endures through his basic human rights. If they were “educated” on the topic, then maybe they wouldn’t need to risk their lives or suffer through all the beatings, pepper spray, and rubber bullets.
We understand that Chinese re-education camps are also good for righting the “misinformed.” Unfortunately, most people don’t survive the curriculum.
With all due respect to Lebron, we think he may be well-served with a little more education on the topic. Lebron’s “bad week” in China may have been a “negative” travel experience for a multi-millionaire accustomed to five-star travel. But it pales in comparison to torture and death - the penalty often paid by “wrong-thinking” citizens under authoritarian regimes.
Lebron missed pretty wildly on this one.
