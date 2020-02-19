According to the Atlantic this month, the Trump administration plans to spend $1 billion this election cycle on history’s largest disinformation campaign.

The effort will primarily include micro-targeted social media ads, fake news websites, fictional pro-Trump narratives and paid efforts to undermine professional journalists. The point is to deploy the enormous power of social media to sow mass amounts of confusion and to censor legitimate (but significantly weakened) news operations through sheer dissonance.

ohanian
ohanian

Thank you for the warning.

black
black

OK. Now do Bloomberg.

This editorial is rubbish. Given the numerous proven instances of Democrat politicians' and mainstream media falsehoods used to discredit the President, you chose to instead promote an opinion piece from the Atlantic? You guys're letting your TDS get away from you.

