Author Tenneva Jordan famously said, “A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie.”
That pretty well sums up why we hope all local moms will wake up to clean homes, brunch and a relaxing day with their family on Sunday. It’s Mother’s Day and one of 365 we all should aspire to honor moms, motherhood, maternal bonds and the gargantuan influence mom has on us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.