For years Dan Snyder, the NFL’s least popular owner, vigorously resisted calls to replace the racist ‘Redskins’ as his team’s name. All that changed recently when major benefactors like FedEx and Nike said they would pull their support if the name didn’t change.

The team is currently in a “thorough review,” whatever that means. We’ve heard Snyder may be considering the Redtails, Warriors, Presidents, Hogs and Lincolns.

