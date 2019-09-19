Last week the California Legislature unanimously passed the Fair Pay to Play Act (FPPA). It allows student-athletes to accept money to play college sports and expressly prevents the NCAA from punishing those athletes.
The NCAA takes in over $1.1 billion a year in revenue. That excludes the collegiate Football Subdivision (FBS) system which rakes in another $4 billion annually.
The NCAA argues that athletes get a free education in exchange for their talent and revenues are distributed across 1,000 member schools. They point to $3.5 billion a year given (by member schools) in scholarships and say their organization is a springboard to careers in professional sports.
The reality is that athletic scholarships are extended for a year at a time (wholly revocable if kids can’t play) and don’t provide universal injury insurance for the kids who sacrifice their bodies. Fewer than 2 percent of athletes play professional sports and over half of all NCAA revenue (and three-quarters of football money) end up exclusively in the coffers of Power Five schools (ACC, Big 10, Big 12, SEC, PAC 12).
Meanwhile NCAA President Mark Emmert rakes in over $2.5 million a year to oversee the “non-profit’s” hawkish prohibition of remuneration (in any form) to the athletes responsible for paying his salary.
Emmert also directs a $40 million a year legal budget to protect a professional franchise built entirely on the exploitation of young people. That’s important to note, because - unlike the students who California is hoping to compensate through the FPPA - the NCAA lawyers will get paid handsomely to fight the new legislation.
We welcome the day they finally lose and the whole hypocritical house of cards comes crashing down.
