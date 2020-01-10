Yesterday was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and we wanted to take the opportunity to let our local and state police know how appreciative we are of them.

In our view, few people have jobs more challenging than the police. In answering the call to public service, they are the first and best line of defense against our most chilling threats and disturbing social ills.

