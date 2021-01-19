State treasurer Beth Pearce is sounding the alarm (again) on Vermont’s unfunded pension liability that funds the retirements of teachers and state workers.

Pearce proposes higher contributions from beneficiaries, smaller and later payouts, and a move from defined benefit to defined contribution plans.

