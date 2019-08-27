In May of last year (2018), the Vermont Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a man who pleaded no contest to leaving KKK posters at the homes of minority women in Burlington in 2015.
At the time we penned the following editorial comment:
William Schenk received a 120-day prison sentence for disorderly conduct, enhanced as a hate crime, after he pled in 2016 to distributing the fliers depicting a Klan cross burning.
With the help of the Vermont Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, Schenk appealed his sentence to the Supreme Court. He argued that his idiotic, hateful, abhorrent, cruel, ignorant, awful fliers represented speech - and were thereby protected under the First Amendment.
Chittenden County State’s Attorney T.J. Donovan disagreed, telling the Burlington Free Press that the flyers represented an implicit threat because they were directed at “women of color.” Prosecutors argued that Schenk “deliberately targeted the women in an attempt to instill fear, and that his actions fell under the disorderly statute’s ‘threatening behavior’ clause,” the Free Press reports.
Donovan is right that explicit threats of bodily harm or death are not protected by the First Amendment. But the threshold for what constitutes a threat must be set very high. As ACLU attorney Jay Diaz points out, “If any speech can be criminalized when it’s just speech, that endangers all speech.”
Diaz explained the critical distinction in his brief, “Although finding an impersonal political message may place a reasonable person in fear, the protected conduct involved in delivering that message to another’s door cannot be criminalized without evidence that it was delivered with intent to place the recipient in fear of bodily harm.”
The state’s Highest Court agreed, ruling the fliers represented speech and not an imminent threat of harm.
In her dissent, Justice Beth Robinson said the Court botched its interpretation of the “threatening behavior.”
“…Even though we do not today see the breadth and severity of the violence associated with the Klan of a prior era, the legacy of the Klan and the violence it represents is not a dead letter in today’s America,” she wrote. “The potency of the burning cross symbol, and the organization with which it is so closely associated, shapes the context of the communications in this case.”
We didn’t disagree with Justice Robinson but think the Court is wise to err on the side of free speech. We don’t ever want the state prosecuting people based on an overly broad interpretation of what constitutes a threat. We think that’s a dangerously slippery slope.
“The First Amendment protects all speakers, particularly those expressing political ideas, no matter how despicable they might be,” Diaz wrote in an eloquent explanation of his defense of dirtbag Schenk. “It protects flag burners, Neo-Nazi marchers, civil rights boycotters, and commenters at the Public Service Board alike. For better or worse, the Founders crafted the First Amendment to ensure the unimpeded free trade in ideas — having faith that “bad” speech would be met with counter speech.”
Fortunately that’s what happened in this case. Schenk exercised his right to spew invective and Vermonters widely condemned him as an unwelcome fool. Couple that with the 120 days he spent in jail (before the High Court righted the record with quality precedent), and we would say the system worked exactly as our Framers intended.
Fast forward.
In an unsurprising twist, Schenk was charged last week for an assault in downtown Burlington. Police say he beat a man, smashed a glass pipe over the victim’s head, and fled. We can’t help but be reminded of the adage, “Better to be silent and thought a fool than speak and remove all doubt.”
Since Schenk seems so determined to sink the discussion from the high-minded realm of Constitutional protections into the gutter - where he appears to like dwelling - we hope prosecutors will throw the book at him.
