This week Governors started to discuss regional pacts to coordinate the reopening of their states. President Trump didn’t like the development and insisted during a press conference that he alone had the power to release America from its coronavirus bondage.

“When somebody is President of the United States, their authority is total,” Trump said. “They can’t do anything without the approval of the president of the United States.”

