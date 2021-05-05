Tomorrow is the start of National Nurse Appreciation Week. The weeklong observation ends on May 12 - Florence Nightingale’s birthday.
In polls, nursing immemorially ranks among the most respected, trusted and admired professions. Play a word association with almost anyone and to a prompt of “nurse,” you’ll likely hear: compassion, caring, gentle, kind, patient, hard-working, selfless, strong.
Their work is physically and emotionally taxing but they rarely seem tired and never seem to complain. We rely on them when we are at our most vulnerable, uncomfortable and scared. They almost universally know how to ease our discomfort with the right joke, touch or smile.
Over the course of this past year, our awe of nurses has only grown more acute. When everyone else is hunkered down in the safety of their homes, our nurses unflinchingly report to the front lines to provide comfort and care. They transcend often brutal conditions and shrug off historically high-risk conditions to make life better for anyone in desperate need.
That’s what heroes do.
This week we hope you’ll join us in thanking these superheroes who so willingly and selflessly give themselves up to the common good. Nobody is more deserving of our highest thanks and praise.
