Editorial: Officer Belongs in Jail

We watched the videos of St. Albans Police mauling a woman in custody and were horrified.
Amy Connelly was placed in custody on March for being drunk and disorderly. She was standing against the bars in a prison cell, with her hands tied behind her back, when former Sgt. Jason Lawton (built like a linebacker) threw her hard against a wall, jumped on top of her, and smashed her unprotected face with a vicious uppercut.
For that, Connelly was charged with assaulting an officer.
Lawton and his partner, Michael Ferguson, would have gotten away it except Connelly went to the ACLU which secured video of the incident from the police department.
Lawton was fired and Ferguson “resigned” and is now working for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Meanwhile Connelly is still facing the criminal charges filed by Lawton.
“No reasonable person after watching the video could suggest that Ms. Connelly is the person who should be facing criminal charges in this matter,” her lawyer, Albert Fox, wrote in his motion to dismiss. “She was assaulted by an officer of the law while in restraints for no justifiable reason.”
Jay Diaz, of the ACLU, characterized the attack as “absolute brutality.”
We wholeheartedly agree with both Fox and Diaz.
The outrageous charges against Connelly should be immediately dismissed; Lawton should be in jail; and the St. Albans Police Department should pay out their noses for this disgusting abuse.
See the graphic video: https://youtu.be/Tc8EJYBYF7U
