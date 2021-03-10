We saw the Biden administration scrubbed references to Dr. Seuss for this year’s Read Across America week. The good doctor recently ran into trouble with the most woke of our folks because six of his books, his publishers say, feature racial tropes.
Step with care and great tact, and remember that life’s a great balancing act.
In 1998 the National Education Association lobbied to have a national day of literacy and pinned it to the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel. We assume they made him a poster child for his hopeful messaging and fantastical optimism.
Don’t give up! I believe in you all. A person’s a person, no matter how small.
But those were more primitive times. Potato toys still had genders (though the great fun was accessorizing the potatoes to transcend their prescribed gender roles) and people still had a capacity to suspend disbelief.
It’s not about what it is, it’s about what it can become.
But then we saw Vice-President Kamala Harris was criticized last week because, in 2017, she tweeted a shout-out to Dr. Seuss and went so far as to quote him. “Happy birthday, #DrSeuss! ‘The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.’”
Today I shall behave, as if this is the day I will be remembered.
Like thousands of graduation speakers before her, the quite-liberal Harris probably thought people in 2021 would still be able to contextualize and hold two thoughts in their heads at the same time.
With your head full of brains and your shoes full of feet, you’re too smart to go down any not-so-good street.
We are anti-racist and all in for a just, respectful and equitable society. The problem we have with culture wars is that… they’re wars. Wars create carnage, entrenchment and hard-feelings… all antithetical to meaningful consensus-building.
To root out systematic racism, we think education and good faith are preferable to vilification, cancelation and the professionalization of offense.
There are so many things you can learn about, but you’ll miss the best things if you keep your eyes shut.
