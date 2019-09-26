Constitution Day was last week, commemorating the Sept. 17, 1787 anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution by the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. Students, locally and throughout the country, hopefully spent part of their week studying this landmark document that is the bedrock of our democracy.
If you’re a student, we hope you take your studies seriously. The Constitution will likely be the most relevant social curriculum of your academic career.
This enduring document and its amendments underlie all of your civil liberties and social freedoms. They are timeless and perpetually relevant.
We hope everyone took time to reflect on the foresight, wisdom and courage of our country’s framers who created an immemorial document that continues to shape our lives in every recess of our collective social, political, cultural and economic experiences.
We also hope our fellow citizens considered the vast civil liberties Americans enjoy, through the Bill of Rights, that are unkown to the majority of the world’s citizens. The list of have-nots is disproportionately longer than those blessed few of us living in relative peace and mostly safe from governmental abuse and excess.
We have our Constitution and the Bill of Rights to thank for laying the foundation from which our security and personal freedoms derive. It also provides us unyielding, clear guidance through complicated contemporary debates – gay marriage, voting rights, the Pledge of Allegiance, privacy from government spying, gun control, flag burning, health care reform, etc.
It also gives our citizenry the ability to discuss these controversial topics, without fear of sanctioned reprisal. This freedom forms the core or our underlying unity as we are drawn together by the sentiment – “I may detest your message but I will defend to the death your right to speak it.”
The Constitution of the United States of American was largely an experiment by like-minded individuals united toward abrogating authoritarianism and aspiring to self-governance. The collective wisdom of history’s greatest civilizations, systems, thinkers and movements – from ancient republics to the Renaissance and the Age of Political Enlightenment – resonate in its unprecedented acuity.
Too many Americans are inexcusably ignorant of the history, relevance and reach intrinsic in this extraordinary document.
By its simplicity and anticipant wisdom, however, the Constitution has thus far proven impregnable to ignorance and apathy. As citizens who enjoy the protections borne from and guaranteed by the Bill of the Rights we owe it to ourselves and to the subjugated majority of people throughout history, to educate ourselves on the freedoms we enjoy.
A version of this comment ran during previous Constitution weeks.
