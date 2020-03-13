On Wednesday the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus an official, worldwide pandemic. Among countless virus-related headlines, the stock market shut down to stop a freefall; the NBA suspended its season after a player tested positive; the NCAA said March Madness games would be played sans fans; and President Trump placed a moratorium on travelers from Europe.

In Vermont, Middlebury and UVM essentially shuttered their physical campuses and said the balance of the spring semester would be taught online. Other universities throughout the country made the same call, with many secondary and elementary schools expected to follow suit. Winter playoffs in both states were postponed indefinitely and Lyndon Institute made the forward-thinking decision to do a practice run on distance teaching.

