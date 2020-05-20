The Burlington City Council this week voted 11 to 1 to remove the Church Street mural “Everyone Loves a Parade,” by August.

The art was commissioned in 2009 to commemorate Samuel de Champlain’s “discovery” of the Lake named after him. The piece, created by Quebec artist Pierre Hardy, is a 400-year timeline of local history. It was completed in 2012.

