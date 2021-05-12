Yesterday U.S. House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. as House party chair. It’s expected that Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, will take the third-highest ranking position in the House.
Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is far more conservative and establishment than Stefanik. The upstate New Yorker was known as a moderate and frequently opposed Trump early in her career.
Cheney was ousted exclusively because she told the truth about former President Donald Trump and outright rejected his election fabrications. Stefanik made a calculated political decision, embraced Trump, and parroted his stolen election myth.
The move indisputably proves that House Republicans are all-in for Trump. It’s not a party at which we’d be caught dead.
