After fretting over monstrous massive unemployment, budget shortfalls, and economy catastrophe, Vermont legislators gave themselves a pay raise as one of their final acts of the session.

It’s worth noting that your taxes - already among the highest in the nation - are expected to skyrocket in coming years. That’s because the same lawmakers who just paid themselves more also refuse to reign in spending even though state revenues are in freefall. In keeping with tradition, the same lawmakers also continued to ignore the state’s massive pension debt crisis - our single biggest financial problem.

