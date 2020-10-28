We would like to thank candidates Rep. Scott Campbell and Frank Empsall for their paid commentary exchange over the last several weeks. Their positions and platforms are now clearly articulated for St. Johnsbury voters.

Regardless of where you fall on the political spectrum, we think the race between Campbell and Empsall is a picture of civil discourse and could serve as a model for an angry country that desperately needs one to emulate.

