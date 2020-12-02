During the Great Depression in the 1930s, the St. Johnsbury Fire Department and the Caledonian-Record founded the Santa Fund to help struggling families and their children. Ninety years later, the effort to enrich the lives of those who don’t have the wherewithal to do it themselves is still going strong.

Last year the Santa Fund served more than 1,000 children and about 650 families in St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Kirby, Concord, Waterford, Danville, and Barnet.

