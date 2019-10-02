On Monday Governor Phil Scott named Caledonia County State’s Attorney Lisa Warren to the Vermont Superior Court. She will replace retiring Judge Dennis Pearson and sit on the bench in Washington, Caledonia, Orleans and Essex Counties.
“{Warren has} demonstrated integrity, commitment to justice and bring valuable experience to the bench,” said Governor Scott. “Public safety is a top responsibility of any government and the judicial branch has an important role. Lisa… {has} a record of sound legal judgment to ensure justice, which protects the vulnerable and upholds public safety.”
Nice. Though we think that’s even a bit of an understatement.
Since Governor Douglas named her top prosecutor in 2009, Warren doggedly pursued justice throughout our increasingly crime-ridden region. During her ten-year tenure she successfully prosecuted some of the state’s biggest and most heinous crimes.
More importantly, as the state’s judicial system pivoted to a softer and gentler approach to punitive justice, Warren pushed back, insisted on justice for local victims, and called out weak judges when warranted.
Her shoes will be hard to fill.
“I’m humbled and honored to be selected by Governor Scott to serve on the bench and it is my honor to serve the people of Vermont,” said Warren.
We have no doubt she will continue to serve us all extremely well.
