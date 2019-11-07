A small number of St. Johnsbury voters turned out on Tuesday and narrowly approved a $3 million bond for various renovations at the public elementary school.
The vote was 411-400 - almost the exact same margin as on Town Meeting day, when voters OK’d a 16 percent budget increase by a vote of 482-472.
There are 4,191 registered voters in St. Johnsbury. Fewer than 20 percent of them cast a ballot on Tuesday. Less than 10 percent voted affirmatively. That means 90 percent of registered voters did not say ‘yes’ to a $3 million question that affects them.
We’re disappointed that the bond passed but not nearly as much as we are by the latest trend in voter turnout.
