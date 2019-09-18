Wheelock’s Dela Stoddard-McGrath was saddened and frustrated when an oversized truck smashed through his beloved Miller’s Run Bridge.
According to his mom, Henekis, the historic covered bridge has long been a highlight of the four-year-old’s morning and afternoon preschool commutes.
Dela also happens to be a sign aficionado. He knew that there was already a sign in place warning truckers about the height of his beloved bridge.
So when it was closed for repairs (for much of the summer), Dela meditated on the problem and devised a solution.
He decided to craft a brighter sign, more likely to catch drivers’ attention.
“Stop! Back up if you’re more than 11’ 9” or 16,000 pounds,” reads Dela’s red, blue, purple, green and neon orange sign.
With the help of his grandmother (Memah) and municipal administrator Justin Smith, Dela successfully navigated Lyndon officialdom. He got a enthusiastic stamp of approval to post his sign from the selectboard and a positive lesson in participatory government.
And the newly re-constructed covered bridge got an uplifting new line of defense from a rising local leader.
Way to go, Dela. We can all learn something from your positive example.
