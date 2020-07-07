According to a VTDigger report, the Vermont Department of Transportation devised a new policy to permit “street art” in public spaces “within certain safety and decency parameters.”

The change happened late last month to allow ‘Black Lives Matter’ messages to remain on a bridge in Jamaica, Vermont. VTrans formerly removed any and all “street art” for safety and appearance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.