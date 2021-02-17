Officials in Greensboro are proposing some simple changes to the town plan that would require property owners on Caspian Lake to register for a local permit before they could rent out their summer places.
The process would include a small ($60) fee and assurances that the owner is in compliance with all state requirements for short-term rentals. The permit would also allow Greensboro to add a 1 percent tax on top of the 9 percent the state is already supposed to be getting in meals & rooms taxes.
The town says the money, which won’t be a lot, will go into a lake preservation fund.
The property owners, in a flood of responses, say that it’s already prohibitively expensive to own summer homes in Vermont.
“Over my lifetime, the financial and tax burden of ownership has increased so dramatically, relative to any kind of inflationary expectation, that it can make one question the rationale for owning homes that are only usable four months out of the year,” Roger Ranz wrote in a Jan. 12 email.
And here you will find the crux of the problem.
Vermont has one of the highest property taxes in the country and it’s significantly higher for second property owners under the non-homestead tax rate. These poor suckers get doubly screwed because, even though they pay the highest taxes, they get the least amount in services.
So in a place like Greensboro, the summer camp owners pay a disproportional part of the tab to educate the local kids, even though they themselves enjoy none of those benefits.
In an effort to pay their astronomical property tax bills, non-homesteaders sometimes try to rent which comes with its own unique set of headaches and taxes. Then there’s the town & gown antagonism that arises with loud renters and a revolving door of neighbors nobody knows.
It should be that these second homeowners pay enough to be somewhat free to choose what they do with their places. But the concept of private ownership is kind of a faux pas in our state.
All of these antagonisms are the direct product of a tax-and-spend legislature that made Vermont completely unaffordable and a regulatory system that hamstrings all from making a buck to pay the state’s growing green mountain of bills.
