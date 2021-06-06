Last Wednesday, a drama played out at Stanford University after the school threatened to withhold a law school student’s diploma for a satirical flyer he published in January. The student, Nicholas Wallace, wrote and distributed a bulletin, purportedly from the conservative legal organization the Federalist Society, highlighting Senator Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) role instigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and satirically promoting “violent insurrection” as “an effective approach to upholding the principle of limited government.”
According to news sources, student members of the Federalist Society complained to Stanford authorities, engaging the disciplinary process that left Wallace a little more than a week away from graduation facing the prospect of no diploma.
The public outcry - including from Harvard Law School’s renowned Constitutional Law professor Laurence Tribe - was swift, and Stanford’s decision to withhold the diploma was hastily reversed.
As a beneficiary of the same First Amendment freedoms that protect Wallace’s fundamental right to satirize his government (California’s Leonard’s Law applies the First Amendment’s protections to private universities), we applaud the outcome in this case. But we wonder why the Federalist Society, whose national organization indicates on its website that “the Society’s main purpose is to sponsor fair, serious, and open debate about the need to enhance individual freedom,” played any role whatsoever in attempting to censor political satire, arguably the highest form of protected First Amendment speech.
