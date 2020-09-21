According to a report from Michael Donoghue, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling last week overruled a Vermont State Police transparency policy and is now blocking state troopers from releasing names of juveniles in all cases. Schirling’s sudden prohibition includes drivers accused of causing serious car crashes and instances where young people are the victims of homicides, fatal or serious vehicle wrecks, drownings and other incidents.

The secrecy mandate followed a deadly crash in Ferrisburgh in which Jennifer Seward, a 16-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia, allegedly crossed the center line on Route 7 and killed an elderly couple (Chester and Connie Hawkins) near the breakdown lane on Hawkins’ side of the road.

