According to a Washington Post report yesterday, Bernie Sanders is changing his “Medicare-For-All” proposal to exempt worker unions.
The problem is that a “single-payer system could negatively affect their benefits, which in many cases offer better coverage than private plans,” the Post reports. “The change announced Wednesday would effectively give organized labor more negotiating power than other consumers would have under his plan by forcing employers to pay out any money they save to union members in other benefits.”
Everyone knows that a government-run healthcare system will offer shoddy care at extravagant cost.
That inferior condition - the centerpiece of Sanders’ socialist platform - is apparently good enough for most Americans, but not for the “working man.”
For organized labor, Sanders’ most precious constituency, “A fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work,” becomes “a premium wage for who you know.”
And here you see the most time-honored tradition of socialism. Favors and kickbacks from the ruling class on the backs of the masses.
