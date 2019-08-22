According to a recent report from VTDigger:
The Vermont Labor Relations Board has ruled against Burlington teachers who were seeking payment docked during their four-day strike in September 2017.
According to a July 9 opinion, the labor board found the Burlington School Board was within its rights to withhold pay from the teachers during the “four days in which they performed no work.”
The ruling noted how the school board made clear “both before the strike and following the strike that teachers would not receive pay for the time spent on strike.”
Recall that Burlington teachers went on strike for four days in the fall of 2017 because they didn’t feel appropriately compensated or respected.
The average teacher salary there is over $72,000 a year and their total compensation package averages over $100,000. They are among the highest paid teachers in the state and among the best compensated in the United States.
That’s all the community can afford, the Burlington school board insisted, without dramatic tax increases that nobody can afford and are disallowed under spending controls imposed by Act 46. Since the entire state subsidizes the Burlington School District, they were speaking on behalf of all Vermonters.
After failing to agree on contract terms – following two years of protracted negotiations – the school board was forced to impose a contract on teachers. It included an average pay increase of 8 percent over three years. According to the Free Press, “the boards terms include a 2.4 percent salary raise in fiscal year 2018, an average increase of $1,702. The union was asking for 2.96 percent the first year and 3.2 percent the second year.”
Teachers still were asked to teach fewer than four hours a day for 187 days of the year (four months off); additionally they get 20 paid sick days; and four personal days. They have fewer students to teach than anywhere else in the country.
The Burlington board also increased its contribution to teacher health care premiums from 77 to 80 percent. In exchange the board asked teachers to either greet students in the morning or go to lunch with the kids.
And that’s when things got crazy. “We need to be respected,” Fran Brock said for the teachers.
Lunch with the kids, or welcoming them to school in the morning, was the final straw. The strike vote was nearly unanimous.
Behind their threat to strike was one clear message to Burlington taxpayers - Give us what we want, or we are going to hurt you and your children. That is one heck of a way for the union to serve the public that funds it.
We think teaching is a noble profession. But guaranteed raises on top of a $72K average salary; health care that most Vermonters can only dream of; free grad school; summers off; and a generous lifetime pension don’t seem terrible enough to warrant the taking of hostages.
But that’s exactly what the shameless Burlington teachers unanimously decided to do. For their hostage-taking effort they got even bigger raises to work less. Then, in the ultimate “screw-you” move, they sued residents to get paid for walking the picket line.
We’re thrilled the Labor Board told them to pound sand.
