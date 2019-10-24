Our concern for the St. Johnsbury School District and its fiscal management grows daily.
In a staff report on Tuesday by Andrew McGregor, it appears that the District and Board are struggling to understand changes to special education funding, delivery of services, and accountability that were made in 2018 by the Legislature.
These well-documented changes will commence in FY22, with full implementation by FY27. But Superintendent Brian Ricca, who is paid $120,000 a year to work part-time from his home in Williston, seemed surprised (or at least befuddled) by the new law.
Why the changes?
Multiple studies indicate that Vermont is spending twice the national average on special education, but achieving below average results. This is not the fault of educators, parents, or children. It is mostly the fault of a poorly constructed special education funding system that Vermont has suffered for decades.
Based on the comments from the board and part-time superintendent, we wonder if the District fully understands the change that is on the way. If they cannot control special education spending growth, in FY22 (two years away) St. Johnsbury homeowners are going to face significant education tax increases. These are the same taxpayers smarting from the large tax increase hoisted on them by Ricca, et al., earlier this year.
Children are our greatest asset, but someone has to speak for overburdened taxpayers. Effective leadership can get us through this change with better results and lower taxes. But we are deeply skeptical that the District has the leadership in place to navigate these changes in a manner that benefits children, educators, parents, and taxpayers.
