Over the weekend, Donald Trump took to Twitter to race bait the congressional “squad” of four (Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts).
Trump wrote the four “go back” to the “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”
Except for Rep. Omar, a Somali refugee who emigrated from her war-torn country to America when she was 12, each was born in the U.S.
Both factions owe (at least some of) their rise to race politics. So it wasn’t a surprise that they all took Trump’s bait.
Thanks largely to Twitter and a startling lack of grown-ups in national leadership, the country descended deeper into an ugly and wholly unenlightened shout-fest over race, ethnicity in America. The vitriol culminated in a Congressional rebuke, passed along party lines on Tuesday evening.
Trump (with dog whistle) who never once took the high road, insists that the four freshman congresswomen should love the country or leave it. It’s the greatest country in the world, he says.
For its part, the “squad” wants the “mother-f***er” impeached (Omar’s words). They say he’s a racist and his cavalier language is going to ignite a race war and get them killed. They say the history of the United States has been brutally oppressive and systematically racist to minorities.
The squad is right. Our history is, in extraordinary respects, brutal and oppressive.
Trump is also right. Warts and all, ours is a country with unlimited (albeit unbalanced) opportunity. Where else in the world could a 12-year-old Somali refugee become a United States Congresswoman two decades after arriving in the country?
At some point this country must have an open and honest reckoning of its violent past. But constructive dialogue can’t happen when people refuse to take each other in good faith. Sadly, there’s no chance that anything constructive will come from any of these firebrands.
