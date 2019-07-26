Robert Blechl recently reported on a “revolutionary redesign” happening at White Mountains Regional High School.
Principal Mike Berry explains, “we want to create dynamic classes and classrooms that create better learners and good people.”
Berry’s vision is “to maximize student success by promoting a drive for inquiry and critical thinking through which they explore academic content by investigating and answering questions to build knowledge relevant beyond the walls of the school… infuse existing and new courses with the latest technology to increase student voice and fulfill the school’s mission of having students own their learning.”
Getting from here, to there, involves tearing out the school’s interior walls; eliminating rows of desks; and moving the teacher from here perch in front of class. Bigger spaces promise to open a free exchange of ideas among teachers and students.
Math and science teachers in the new arrangement will focus on four thematic units - what is life, what is death, how is the world going to end, how can you save the world - and students will explore deeper the particular unit that interests them the most, Blechl explains.
For our part, this is the latest in a never-ending string of educational “innovations” over the past 50 years. Most of these trends (anyone remember Vermont’s “Camp Portfolio”) mercifully passed as quickly as they arrived… always replaced by some other new enthusiasm.
Blue Mountain Union high school in Newbury/Wells River is an illustrative case-in-point. When it was built in 1970 - as part of the Commissioner of Education’s innovative campaign to kill small local high schools - it was built with no interior walls.
Innovative.
It only took 28 years for the school board to reconstruct the building… with walls.
Many, probably most, local citizens and taxpayers would be pleased that their school is turning out young men and women who are literate, modestly competent in math and science, and value the importance of character, hard work, and citizenship. Maybe a bonus would include an ability to differentiate real from fake news.
Our guess is that they will not be pleased to discover that, thanks to a $250,000 foundation grant, those outcomes have been pushed back into the shadows while teachers shift their efforts to helping students understand what is life, what is death, the end of the world, and how they can save the world.
