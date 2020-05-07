Publisher’s Note: This editorial was published in The Caledonian-Record on May 7, 1945.

General Eisenhower’s proclamation of the end of organized military resistance in Germany marks a V-E Day for which the American people have long prayed. Sobered by the recent death of President Roosevelt and by the knowledge that many a battle remains to be fought before an equally ruthless enemy is defeated in the East, there is little cause for the frenzied hilariousness which characterized the Armistice of 1918.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.