According to a report from Seven Days, Rep. George Till, D-Jericho, is planning to introduce a bill to eliminate religious exemptions from mandatory school vaccinations.
Vermont ranked third in the nation for unvaccinated school children until the state passed a bill to terminate philosophical exemptions for parents who didn’t want their children vaccinated. At that point, the rate of unvaccinated kindergartners (for non-medical reasons) dropped from 5.7 percent to 3.7 percent. But a 2019 study showed a corollary increase of religious exemptions from 0.5 percent to 3.7 percent.
“The truth of it is that there are very few religions that actually have an objection to [vaccines],” Dr. Till told Seven Days. “People were really, truthfully just misusing the religious exemption.”
It certainly wouldn’t be the first time in history we’ve seen religion perverted. But this is a clear matter of science, life and death. We support Dr. Till’s effort and hope Vermont will become the sixth state to ban religious exemptions to these life-saving medicines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.